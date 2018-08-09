Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer, suspect shot outside Florida Waffle House

August 9, 2018 6:16 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer and a suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire outside a Waffle House in northeastern Florida.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department tells WTLV-TV one of their officers was shot Wednesday night and was taken to a hospital.

Cmdr. Tommy Crumley tells WJXT-TV a pedestrian had opened fire on an officer driving by, who wasn’t injured. The suspect ran, and was met by two more officers. During an exchange of gunfire, the suspect and an officer were both shot.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

Authorities haven’t released the officer’s name, but Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham says the officer is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Latham visited the officer and his family in the hospital.

