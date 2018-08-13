Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police rescue wedding party from flooded road

August 13, 2018 6:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, N.J. (AP) — Police came to the rescue when heavy downpours flooded a street, trapping a bride, groom and their wedding party in a car.

It happened Saturday in Bogota (bah-GOH’–tah) as storms spread across northern New Jersey.

Video posted by police on Facebook shows the bride in her gown on the roof of the car, which had water midway up its grill. Police used a Humvee to make the rescue.

Officers posted that while the couple got off to a rough start, the department wished them a lifetime of “love and adventure.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech