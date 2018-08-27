Police: Second suspect charged in pregnant woman’s death

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a second suspect in the killing of a pregnant 18-year-old and her unborn child.

Police said Sunday they’d arrested 16-year-old Jonas Thompson on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Anastaista Ray. A 21-year-old man was charged earlier this month.

Police say Ray and her unborn child died in early August after Ray was shot in the head. She was seven to eight months pregnant.

Witnesses told police they saw an SUV drive by Ray’s residence and heard multiple shots. Ray’s 32-year-old brother also was wounded. Officers found around 20 shell casings in the road.

Police have said the shooting may have been gang-related.

The state Capital Defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if it is representing Thompson.

