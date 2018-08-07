Police: Slaying of pregnant 18-year-old may be gang-related

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the slaying of a pregnant woman and her unborn child may be gang-related.

High Point Police Department Lt. Curtis Cheeks III tells The High Point Enterprise that the residence where 18-year-old Anastaista Ray and her brother were shot is associated with gang activity. Authorities responding Monday night to reports of shots fired found Ray shot in the head and her 32-year-old brother, Corey, shot in the buttocks.

Both were hospitalized. Ray, who first responders say was seven- to eight-months pregnant, later died. Her brother was listed as stable early Tuesday.

Witnesses told police an SUV drove by and fired at the residence. Officers found around 20 shell casings in the road. Ray’s mother, Talisha, says Ray was due to give birth to a son, Kaiden, on Sept. 26.

Another 18-year-old pregnant woman was killed in April, and prosecutors announced Tuesday that they will seek the death penalty against her boyfriend. Brian Lovon Little, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child in the April 8 shooting death of Aiyonna Clarice Barrett.

District Attorney Maureen Krueger said there are “multiple aggravating factors” that support her pursuit of the death penalty. Barrett was found shot to death inside a car on a dirt road in Southern Pines.

___

Information from: High Point Enterprise, http://www.hpenews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.