Police: Texas thief used gun in stolen car to shoot pursuer

August 7, 2018 11:53 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man accused of stealing an idling car from a San Antonio gas station used a handgun he found in the vehicle to fatally shoot one of several people who pursued him.

Authorities say one pursuer sideswiped the stolen Kia on Sunday, forcing it to stop. They say 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel got out of the Kia and confronted his pursuers before shooting a 31-year-old man who later died at a hospital.

Gabriel fled to a nearby hotel where he was apprehended.

Police say he’s charged with murder, vehicle theft and firearm theft. He is being held at the Bexar (bayr) County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.

Gabriel’s attorney, Leland McRae, says, “Self-defense is a two-way street.”

