Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Poor People’s Campaign working in 26 states this weekend

August 25, 2018 10:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Following is a list of the 26 states participating in the Poor People’s Campaign movement and voter registration this weekend:

— Alabama

— Arizona

— Arkansas

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

— California

— Delaware

— Florida

— Illinois

— Kansas

— Kentucky

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

— Louisiana

— Maine

— Maryland

— Massachusetts

— Mississippi

— Missouri

— New York

— North Carolina

— Ohio

— Pennsylvania

— Rhode Island

— South Carolina

— Tennessee

— Texas

— Vermont

— Virginia

— Wisconsin

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech