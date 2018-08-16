Listen Live Sports

Body of firefighter killed in California returns to Utah

August 16, 2018 12:18 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The body of a Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history has returned to his home state.

Cal Fire officials escorted Matthew Burchett’s casket Wednesday to an airport in the Northern California city of Ukiah. Burchett’s wife, brother and a family friend then returned with it to Utah. In Salt Lake City, the casket was escorted to a mortuary by fire engines, Utah Highway Patrol motorcycles and police cars from Draper, where Burchett lived.

The 42-year-old was hit by a tree Monday while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was among dozens of out-of-state firefighters who joined the front lines of the massive blaze.

Burchett also is survived by a 7-year-old son.

