Prosecutor: $60,000 bribe fit easily in fancy bag

August 13, 2018 2:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor at the bribery trial of a once-powerful New York union boss slipped about $20,000 in cash into a luxury bag to show that it easily fit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Martin Bell made the dramatic demonstration as part of his closing argument Monday in the trial of Norman Seabrook.

The government says there was room for even more envelopes of money. Bell says Seabrook accepted $60,000 in a Ferragamo bag while funneling $20 million in union funds to a hedge fund.

Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association for more than two decades before his 2016 arrest.

His lawyer, Paul Shechtman, says Seabrook is innocent and was manipulated by the government’s star witness.

This is Seabrook’s second trial. A jury deadlocked at his first.

