Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutor: Police impersonators to avoid jail with pleas

August 15, 2018 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says police impersonators who have been fooling police, firefighters and the public for three years in and around Flint, Michigan, are expected to avoid jail time.

The Flint Journal reports Willie Strong III and Auston Rose pleaded guilty to impersonating a peace officer with a sentencing agreement including five years of probation. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says three others charged are expected to accept the same agreements.

Authorities say the impersonators were members of a group calling itself the Genesee County Fire and EMS Media-Genesee County Task Force Blight Agency. They were acting as police at parks, house fires, vehicle crashes and crime scenes.

Leyton says those involved were “misguided” and “felt they were trying to help.” In one case, the impersonators allegedly handcuffed two people.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech