Prosecutors release video of harrowing roadside shootout

August 9, 2018 7:06 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Newly public dash camera video shows a harrowing shootout between a man pulled over for speeding and two Pennsylvania state police troopers.

The Morning Call of Allentown on Thursday posted the recording of the November roadside battle that left an officer badly hurt with wounds to his neck, shoulder and thigh.

Northampton County prosecutors released it to the newspaper and other media outlets six weeks after using it in the case against Daniel Clary.

Clary also was shot and drove himself to a hospital.

A prosecutor tells the newspaper the troopers involved supported making it public.

Clary, a 22-year-old from Effort, Pennsylvania, awaits sentencing.

Clary’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message left after hours. After his conviction, the lawyer told reporters they’d thought he had a valid self-defense argument.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

