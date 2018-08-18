Listen Live Sports

Rally against “far-left violence” draws larger counter rally

August 18, 2018
 
BOSTON (AP) — A conservative rally against “far-left violence” has been met by hundreds more counterprotestors in Boston a year after a similar demonstration drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters.

The event organized by Boston Free Speech drew a few dozen supporters to City Hall Plaza waving American flags and a banner decrying Marxism. It was meant to call out Internet censorship and “violent suppression” of public discourse.

More than 300 counterprotesters organized by the Democratic Socialists of America and others confronted the rally with anti-Nazi and anti-racism chants and banners.

Boston police said they made no arrests and the competing camps largely dispersed after a few hours.

Last August’s “free speech” rally happened on Boston Common days after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one counterprotester dead and 19 injured.

