Records: Man accused in deaths says arrest stopped his spree

August 21, 2018 7:37 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Records say a Louisiana man accused of killing three people last year and wounding another told authorities his arrest stopped his planned killing spree.

Citing court records, The Advocate reports Ryan Sharpe compared killing humans to hunting deer, telling authorities he had 12 government-issued hunting “tags” left to fill. He said he’d filled five tags by killing the men and a deer, which he says counted for two tags.

An East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department report says Sharpe told authorities he would have finished filling the tags and turned himself in had it not been for his October arrest.

Authorities say Sharpe shot four people, three fatally, in a string of attacks that left residents in a rural area north of Baton Rouge on edge for weeks.

A judge ruled Sharpe incompetent to stand trial last week.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

