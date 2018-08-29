Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Review board says Baltimore detective likely killed himself

August 29, 2018 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ten months after the mysterious death of a Baltimore police detective, an investigative review board has concluded that he most likely killed himself.

The seven-member panel says the evidence they’ve reviewed “does not support anyone other than Detective Suiter himself firing the fatal shot.”

They say the gun barrel was in contact with Detective Sean Suiter’s head when the shot was fired and nobody else’s DNA was found on his service weapon.

When Suiter died last November, a hours before he was to testify to a grand jury investigating corrupt colleagues, police and the medical examiner’s office called his death a homicide.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The report was released Tuesday. But the findings suggesting Suiter wasn’t killed by an attacker were announced earlier this week by a lawyer for his widow.

___

This story has been corrected to that Detective Sean Suiter died hours before he was supposed to testify, not the day before.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech