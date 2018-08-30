Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

San Francisco police arrest 3 at school after gun reported

August 30, 2018 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police said they arrested three people Thursday after responding to a report of a gunshot inside a San Francisco high school.

A gun was recovered on school grounds, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan declined to say if it had been fired. Police also said one person suffered minor injuries during the incident at Balboa High School.

Officers were called to the school in the blue-collar Excelsior neighborhood on the city’s south side around 11:15 a.m., and officers surrounded the campus with guns drawn.

The school was locked down and three others in the area went on lockdown as a precaution.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A news station’s helicopter later captured video footage of police escorting a young male in handcuffs from the school to a patrol car.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspects.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech