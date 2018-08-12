Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Hit-run driver caused turnpike bus crash

August 12, 2018 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — State police have confirmed that a hit-and-run driver caused a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that overturned a school bus taking families home from a picnic. Dozens of people were sent to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported.

Sgt. Jeff Flynn says Sunday that a northbound car struck a guardrail and then hit the bus, which hit another car and overturned. It happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick. The first driver left the scene.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the bus was returning to Newark from his annual Mayor’s Family Reunion/Picnic at Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone.

Flynn says 42 people, many of them minors, were transported to three hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries. Two adults and two children remained hospitalized Sunday morning.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech