School workers donate sick days to help Florida teacher

August 16, 2018 11:56 am
 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teacher who burned through his sick days fighting colon cancer last spring was forced to plan chemo treatments around his class schedule for the fall semester.

That was until some 60 teachers and employees of the Palm Beach County School system stepped up when world history teacher Robert Goodman issued a plea on Facebook. They donated enough days on his behalf that he won’t have to return to Palm Beach Gardens High School until January.

The Palm Beach Post reports Goodman is overwhelmed by the response.

Kindergarten teacher Dawn McKeich doesn’t know Goodman but said she’s paying forward the kindness fellow teachers showed when her kidneys failed. She missed more than a month of school and teachers formed a meal train for her family.

