Search continues for woman missing in Jamaica Bay

August 13, 2018 6:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A search continues for a woman who disappeared in Jamaica Bay off New York City.

Police have resumed looking Monday for the 35-year-old. She had disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Sunday off Bayswater Point State Park in the Rockaways.

Authorities fear she may have been swept away by a rising tide while she and her husband were wading or swimming.

Owen Miller tells WCBS2-TV that the woman is his daughter and was just learning to swim.

