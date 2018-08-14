Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Settlement in kayak drowning case; fiancee did prison time

August 14, 2018 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A lawsuit settlement has been reached in a New York kayak drowning after the victim’s fiancee served prison time for criminally negligent homicide.

The family of Vincent Viafore had filed a wrongful death lawsuit to prevent Angelika Graswald from collecting $491,000 from his life insurance policies.

The attorney for Viafore’s family, Allan Rappleyea, confirmed the settlement to the Times Herald-Record . He said the terms are confidential.

Graswald pleaded guilty in Orange County Court and was behind bars for nearly three years.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said she removed a drain plug from Viafore’s kayak before it capsized in the Hudson River in April 2015. The defense said Viafore’s death was an accident caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.

___

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech