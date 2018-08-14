Settlement in kayak drowning case; fiancee did prison time

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A lawsuit settlement has been reached in a New York kayak drowning after the victim’s fiancee served prison time for criminally negligent homicide.

The family of Vincent Viafore had filed a wrongful death lawsuit to prevent Angelika Graswald from collecting $491,000 from his life insurance policies.

The attorney for Viafore’s family, Allan Rappleyea, confirmed the settlement to the Times Herald-Record . He said the terms are confidential.

Graswald pleaded guilty in Orange County Court and was behind bars for nearly three years.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said she removed a drain plug from Viafore’s kayak before it capsized in the Hudson River in April 2015. The defense said Viafore’s death was an accident caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.

___

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.