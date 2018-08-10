Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: SC teens tried to drown kitten in Snapchat video

August 10, 2018 8:56 am
 
YORK, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina teenage boys are charged with trying to drown a kitten in a video posted to Snapchat.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris tells The Herald of Rock Hill that the 13-year-old and 15-year-old were charged as juveniles Thursday with felony animal cruelty. The Associated Press does not typically identify those charged as juveniles.

Faris says officials from animal rescue organization Kerry’s Cats saw the Snapchat video Tuesday and called deputies. The domestic short-haired orange tabby, called Layla, was taken to veterinarian Sonya McCathey. McCathey says Layla had head trauma and signs of attempted strangulation, but is recovering.

According to a sheriff’s incident report, the teens initially lied to deputies, but then acknowledged “just having fun” while torturing Layla.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

