Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Woman killed by 2 pit bulls while on a walk

August 10, 2018 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE TILLERY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old North Carolina woman was attacked and killed by two pit bulls while she was taking a walk.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said the attack occurred Thursday.

Watkins says the woman’s husband reported her missing after she did not return home from her walk. She was discovered hours later dead on the side of an unused road.

Authorities found two pit bulls that had they believe had taken part in the attack. The dogs have been quarantined.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech