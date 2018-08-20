Listen Live Sports

1 of 2 wanted for questioning in Tennessee is in custody

August 20, 2018 6:34 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have taken one person into custody and are seeking another for questioning in connection with two slayings outside a bar last week and a fatal shooting.

Nashville police said the person was located Monday at a residence.

Police have also said they’re investigating whether another shooting is connected. In that case, a woman was walking her dogs shortly after midnight on Aug. 8 when she noticed a small, dark-colored Chevrolet. A similar car was reported in the other two shootings last week.

The woman said when she was shot, the bullet grazed her spine and left her paralyzed.

She is beginning rehabilitation in the hopes that she’ll walk again. She and her husband spoke to The Tennessean on Sunday about the ordeal but asked to remain anonymous because no one had been arrested.

