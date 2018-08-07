Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect in California subway double stabbing arrested

August 7, 2018 8:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A homeless man suspected in a double stabbing that briefly shut down a San Francisco Bay Area subway station last week was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials with Bay Area Rapid Transit said that Solomon Espinosa, 27, was apprehended four days after he slashed two men at an Oakland, California, station.

BART is under heavy scrutiny after the July 22 stabbing death of Nia Wilson, 18, by a parolee at MacArthur Station, which is the same subway station Espinosa fled after allegedly attacking the two men.

One victim was treated for a cut to his arm and the other for a cut to the face.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

BART officials say cameras recorded the incident. They have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the altercation. U.S. marshals arrested Espinosa in Oakland.

John Cowell, who is 27, has been charged with murder in Wilson’s death.

The unprovoked attack on Wilson and her sister, who was hurt, drew international attention. Prosecutors say they are probing whether he was motivated by racial hate. Cowell is white, and the sisters are black.

Wilson was one of three people who died recently after violent encounters on BART property.

A homeless man died of head injuries after he was punched on a subway platform July 21. Also in July, a man died from an infection of a knee wound he sustained after getting into a fight on a train.

BART officials have announced new safety measures.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech