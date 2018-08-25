Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen killed, another wounded in shooting near Calif. school

August 25, 2018 1:15 am
 
1 min read
Share       

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old critically wounded Friday when what police described as a gun battle between a pair of rival groups broke out near a Northern California High School.

Two people were arrested, including one who fled into the nearby Armijo High School gymnasium, where about 500 parents and students had sought refuge.

The other suspect was captured at a home in a nearby neighborhood.

Both were arrested without incident, and police said they weren’t seeking any other suspects. Neither was identified.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was a gun battle between two groups,” the Fairfield Police Department said in a statement released late Friday.

Officers arrived at the school shortly after 5 p.m. following reports of gunfire in the neighborhood, authorities said.

The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital.

“Unfortunately one of the shooting victims, a 16-year-old male, has died from his injuries,” the police statement said. “The second shooting victim is an 18-year-old male currently in critical condition.”

Police locked down the campus for hours following the shooting.

As they investigated, they moved hundreds of students and parents who had gathered for an event on the school’s football field into the gymnasium.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

It was there, police said, that they learned that one of the suspects had sneaked in with the crowd.

As police continued to investigate, they arranged for a meeting place off campus where parents could pick up their children.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech