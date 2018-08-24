Listen Live Sports

Testimony ends in murder trial for ex-Texas officer

August 24, 2018 4:51 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Testimony has ended in the murder trial of a white former Texas police officer who fired into a moving car filled with black teenagers leaving a house party, killing a 15-year-old passenger.

Ex-Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was fired following the April 2017 shooting and faces a murder charge in the killing of high school freshman Jordan Edwards.

Jurors on Friday heard testimony from a woman who says Oliver pointed a gun at her after she rear ended his vehicle about two weeks before the on-duty shooting. The woman’s sister also testified Oliver pointed the firearm and described him as raging.

Oliver on Thursday said he never pointed the firearm at anybody, but testified that he held the weapon up against his chest during the encounter. Court resumes on Monday.

