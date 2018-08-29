Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Ex-medical examiner gets 8 years in prison

August 29, 2018 6:49 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a former medical examiner who traded opioid prescriptions for sex (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A former Georgia medical examiner who worked on countless high-profile cases has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiring to prescribe opioids in exchange for sex.

Dr. Joseph Burton of Milton pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs. He’s was sentenced Wednesday.

The 73-year-old forensic pathologist is a former county medical examiner who handled cases from seven Atlanta area counties.

Burton and seven others were indicted on conspiracy charges in February. Prosecutors say Burton prescribed about 110,000 doses of opioid painkillers in exchange for sexual favors.

Prosecutors had asked for a 14-year sentence while Burton’s attorney had asked for less than four years.

Burton’s lawyer wrote in a court filing that Burton suffers from a mild vascular neurocognitive disorder after a massive stroke in 2010 that impaired his ability to control his behavior.

9:15 a.m.

