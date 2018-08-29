The Latest: Edwards family wanted longer sentence for ex-cop

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a white former police officer in Texas convicted of murder for the on-duty death of an unarmed black teenager (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Relatives of a black teenager killed by a white former police officer who was convicted of murder say the jury’s 15-year prison sentence isn’t long enough.

Charmaine Edwards, stepmother of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, said after sentencing Wednesday night that Roy Oliver “can actually see life again after 15 years, and that’s not enough because Jordan can’t see life again.”

Oliver, who was on duty at the time of the 2017 shooting of Jordan Edwards, was convicted of murder on Tuesday. His defense team said they’ve already begun the appeals process.

Daryl Washington, who is leading a civil suit the Edwards family has filed in the matter, praised prosecutors for having the courage to bring a case against a police officer — but also said the prison sentence should have been longer.

___

9:40 p.m.

A Dallas jury has issued a 15-year prison sentence for a white former police officer convicted of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed, black teenager as he left a house party last year.

Roy Oliver was sentenced Wednesday, a day after he was convicted in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The verdict marked an extremely rare murder conviction for shootings involving on-duty officers.

Oliver faced between five and 99 years in prison. His lawyers are expected to appeal.

Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he and his partner responded to reports of underage drinking. He shot into a car carrying five black teenagers leaving the party, killing Edwards.

Oliver says he shot at the car because he believed his partner was in danger. His partner testified he didn’t believe his life was threatened.

___

4:35 p.m.

Jurors are now deciding the punishment for a former police officer convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed, black teenager while on duty last year in suburban Dallas.

The Dallas County jury heard several hours of testimony Wednesday during the sentencing phase of the trial for ex-police officer Roy Oliver. He’s facing five to 99 years in prison. Prosecutors are asking for at least 60 years.

Oliver was convicted Tuesday in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was shot when Oliver fired into a car full of black teenagers leaving a house party in Balch Springs. Oliver was a local police officer at the time.

Oliver’s wife and his mother testified on his behalf, asking jurors for leniency and noting he had a 3-year-old son. But the ex-officer’s half-sister testified against him, saying she hoped he “gets what he deserves.”

___

3 p.m.

The wife of a former police officer convicted of murder after shooting an unarmed, black teenager quietly sobbed while testifying at her husband’s sentencing hearing in Texas.

Ingrid Llerena spoke in Spanish while addressing jurors Wednesday who are deciding the fate of her husband, former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday and faces five to 99 years in prison.

Llerena said through an interpreter that she’s concerned about their 3-year-old son, who is autistic, and the boy’s future without his father at home. She asked the jury for leniency.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department shortly after he fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in the Dallas suburb.

Edwards was killed when Oliver fired his gun into a car full of black teenagers leaving a party. Oliver says he feared the car was endangering his partner.

___

2 p.m.

The mother of a former police officer convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed black teenager is asking Texas jurors to impose a lenient prison sentence.

Linda Oliver testified Wednesday during the sentencing phase of the trial for her son, former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver.

He was convicted Tuesday in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Edwards was killed when Oliver fired his gun into a car full of teenagers leaving a party in the Dallas suburb.

He faces five to 99 years in prison.

Linda Oliver says her 38-year-old son is a good man and devoted father to his young son. She asked jurors to sentence him to lowest allowable amount of prison time. She says her grandson needs his father’s income and support.

___

12 a.m.

Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

Wednesday marks the second day of the sentencing phase in the trial of Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday for the 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he fired into a car full of black teenagers as it drove away from a house party in the Dallas suburb. Edwards was killed.

Oliver said he feared the car was endangering his partner, though his partner says he didn’t believe his life was ever in danger.

Jurors heard from Edwards’ father later Tuesday. He says his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.

