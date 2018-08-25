Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Teen killed in shooting near California school

August 25, 2018 12:46 am
 
The Latest on the shooting near a Northern California high school (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old critically wounded when a gun battle broke out near a Northern California high school.

Two people were arrested following the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. near Fairfield’s Armijo High School. Police say they are not seeking any other suspects.

Officers say the shooting took place during what they described as a battle between two groups.

As officers arrived, the two suspects fled, with police saying one of them ran to the high school gym.

Officers quickly arrested the suspect and locked down the school

They said no one on campus was hurt.

Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.

___

9:15 p.m.

Authorities say two people were wounded and two others arrested following what police described as a gun battle near a Northern California high school.

The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they arrived to find two suspects fleeing the scene following the battle between two groups.

Both suspects were arrested.

No further details on the shooting, the suspects or those wounded were immediately released.

Armijo High School was locked down as a precaution. But police say those on campus were safe.

Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.

