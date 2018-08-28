Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: UNC boards meet in aftermath of statue fall

August 28, 2018 9:58 am
 
1 min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on meetings by North Carolina university leaders to discuss toppling of a Confederate statue (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The trustees of North Carolina’s flagship university have begun a private meeting to discuss the aftermath of a protest that resulted in the toppling of a century-old Confederate statue on campus.

University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt addressed her trustee board publicly on Tuesday before they went into closed session. She says the statue known as “Silent Sam” has been divisive but tearing it down wasn’t the solution.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An agenda for the meeting says the trustees will receive a briefing on the criminal investigation, future public safety plans and legal options for the statue, which is now in temporary storage. The board of governors that oversees the statewide university system is having a special legal briefing later in the morning.

A week ago, protesters used ropes to pull down the statue during a demonstration attended by hundreds.

___

1:45 a.m.

The boards that govern North Carolina’s flagship university are holding special meetings a week after protesters tore down a century-old Confederate statue on campus.

The University of North Carolina declined to confirm the purpose of the specially convened meetings Tuesday, a week after the fall of the statue known as “Silent Sam.”

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

The UNC system’s Board of Governors is receiving a legal briefing, according to a public agenda that doesn’t offer further details.

Trustees of the main Chapel Hill campus are also meeting separately. Both boards are planning to hold at least part of their meetings in sessions closed to the public, according to meeting notices.

A UNC spokeswoman declined to provide further information.

A week ago, protesters used ropes to pull down the statue during a protest attended by hundreds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech