Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Uber driver dies after fight with passenger

August 9, 2018 12:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky Uber driver who got into a fight with a passenger has died.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a person down in front of a hotel on Saturday and arrived to find an Uber driver who had been beaten up. News outlets reported the man was taken to a hospital and died days later.

Mitchell said the passenger and the Uber driver got into a shouting match before the fight turned physical.

No charges have been filed. Police are conducting a death investigation and an autopsy is pending.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling said the company will support the police investigation in every way possible.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech