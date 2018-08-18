Listen Live Sports

Vermont police investigating theft of legal pot plants

August 18, 2018 9:45 am
 
EAST CHARLESTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of four legal marijuana plants that were stolen from behind a fence where they were being grown in the town of East Charleston.

Owner Joshua Newcity is offering to give the plants to anyone who provides the tip that enables police to press charges against the thieves.

And Newcity is warning other legal marijuana growers to protect their crops.

The Caledonian Record reports that on Thursday, thieves stole two 5-foot-tall plants from behind a 7-foot privacy fence. Two other plants were taken from near Newcity’s front door.

It became legal July 1 in Vermont to possess two mature pot plants and four immature plants.

Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said he reached out to investigators, but hadn’t heard back.

