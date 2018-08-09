Listen Live Sports

Video: Black pastor calls officer ‘cracker’ after arrest

August 9, 2018 12:33 pm
 
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — A video shows a black Detroit-area pastor calling a white police officer a “cracker” after he was handcuffed outside a church.

Police in Highland Park arrested the Rev. David Bullock on June 24. He had interrupted them while they tried to investigate the possible assault of a child by a mentally ill woman. Police video of the incident landed on YouTube, although the city insists it didn’t post it.

Video shows Bullock in the police car yelling to supporters to call the mayor, take pictures and and notify news media. Bullock yells, “Y’all goin’ to let this cracker do this?” He uses expletives and the N-word.

Bullock was charged with obstructing police. The case is pending. The pastor believes race was a factor in his arrest.

