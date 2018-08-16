Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Videos show workers on Florida bridge before collapse

August 16, 2018 4:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — New videos show construction workers laboring on a pedestrian bridge in Florida shortly before it collapses, killing six people.

The time-lapse video released Wednesday by Florida International University shows the four construction workers using a crane hoist to perform work on the bridge.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board suggests investigators are focused on cracks in the south and north ends of the bridge near a Miami-area university campus.

The cracks were discovered in the days before the March 15 collapse, which killed a bridge worker and five people in vehicles crushed by the falling structure.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bridge was to have spanned a busy highway and canal and connected Florida International University’s campus to the neighboring community of Sweetwater.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech