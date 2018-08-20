Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Virginia man charged with threats at mosque, ramming cars

August 20, 2018 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police say a man threatened to kill people at a mosque in Virginia and rammed his car into other vehicles outside.

Fairfax County Police say in a news release that 22-year-old Zulqarnain Khan faces five felony counts and four misdemeanors after he was arrested Sunday night at the Masjid Noor Mosque in Springfield. The felonies include counts of abduction, attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property, along with several misdemeanors.

Police say Khan was threatening to kill people he encountered, prevented some people from entering and forced others to leave. The news release says he rammed three cars, including one that was occupied. No one was injured.

Khan was being held Monday without bond. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer, and a phone number for him rang disconnected.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech