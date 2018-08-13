Listen Live Sports

Woman at Staples: Not shoplifting, just pregnant with twins

August 13, 2018 8:02 pm
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A manager at an office supply store in North Carolina has been fired after a pregnant woman shopping there was confronted about what she was concealing beneath her shirt: “Twins,” she said.

Sherell Bates tells WSOC-TV she was paying for back-to-school supplies Friday when a police officer had her step aside and explain what was under her shirt.

Bates says she responded that she’s 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, but he didn’t believe her. So she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly.

Staples says the manager apologized and her purchases were refunded.

Says Bates: “No mom should have to go through that.”

Staples subsequently said in a statement Monday that the manager of the Pineville store “did not follow correct protocol” and was fired.

Information from: WSOC-TV, http://www.wsoctv.com

