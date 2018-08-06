Listen Live Sports

Woman charged after car sinks in Kansas river with 2 kids

August 6, 2018 7:39 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a car plunged into the Kansas River and the body of her 5-year-old daughter was pulled from the water.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson on Monday charged 26-year-old Scharron Renea Dingledine, of Columbia, in the death of her daughter. Dingledine is also charged with attempted first-degree murder stemming from critical injuries to her 1-year-old son, who remains hospitalized.

Dingledine’s bond was set at $1 million.

Police say the children were in a vehicle that sank Friday afternoon in the river in downtown Lawrence. The toddler and the mother were rescued. The 5-year-old’s body was recovered from the river on Saturday.

Dingledine and her two children were the only people in the car. She is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail.

