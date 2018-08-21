Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman uses Tinder to prank dozens of men into dating contest

August 21, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has used the Tinder dating app to prank more than 100 men into showing up for a date that turned out to be a “Hunger Games”-style competition.

The New York Times reports that the woman identified as Natasha Aponte invited dozens of Tinder contacts to meet her in Manhattan’s Union Square on Sunday for what they thought was a one-on-one date.

Instead, a woman who says she was Natasha told them they had to compete for a date with her.

She disqualified the men who were under 5-foot-10 (1.78 meters) and those named Jimmy, a name she dislikes. Then she asked the remaining contestants to perform pushups and footraces.

The stunt reportedly was videotaped by Rob Bliss, the man who shot a widely watched catcalling video in 2014.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

