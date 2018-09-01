Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 killed, 4 wounded in Southern California shooting

September 24, 2018 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say one person has died in a weekend shooting that also left four others wounded.

Bakersfield police say in a statement that officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found that the people had been shot in a residential neighborhood of the city north of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Brian Holcombe says a 20-year-old man later died. A woman was hospitalized in critical condition with serious injuries. Three others suffered wounds that are not life-threatening.

Officials have not released any information about suspects, but investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech