2 children found dead in hot vehicles hours apart in Florida

September 28, 2018 8:36 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two children were found dead in hot vehicles just hours apart in central Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that both deaths occurred Friday afternoon in the Orlando area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a passer-by spotted a 4-year-old boy alone in a locked car with the engine turned off in the parking lot of Elite Preparatory Academy. Firefighters rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About two hours later, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old girl was found dead inside a hot car at a Sanford gas station.

Area temperatures were in the 90s on Friday. No arrests were immediately reported.

