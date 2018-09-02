2 men drown trying to rescue swimmer later saved by police

HAZLET, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two swimmers drowned in New Jersey while trying to rescue another man who was later saved by police.

The men were all swimming in the Thornes Creek in Hazlet when one of them started yelling for help around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The two other men went to help the one who was struggling, but they soon went under and didn’t surface.

Police soon found the first swimmer near the water’s edge. He was taken to a hospital.

The bodies of the two other swimmers were found later Sunday.

Authorities have not said whether the men knew one another.

