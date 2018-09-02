Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 teens shot to death in Chicago after argument near school

September 27, 2018 1:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two teenagers were shot to death three blocks from Chicago police headquarters after an argument outside a South Side alternative high school led to gunfire.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday the argument began outside Youth Connection Charter School. The victims, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, ran in the direction of a train line and Guaranteed Rate Field, the ballpark where the Chicago White Sox play, as the shooters fired at them.

Johnson says investigators are trying to determine what sparked the argument. He says the assailants, possibly as many as three, fled the scene in an SUV.

No one was in custody late Wednesday, but Johnson says detectives have a “very good eyewitness.” Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech