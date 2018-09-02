Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman had 5 drinks before son, 2, found in hot car, dies

September 6, 2018 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman whose son died after being found in a hot car had at least five drinks before taking a nap several hours earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Britni Nicole Wihebrink, 28, of Daleville told an investigator she woke up with a hangover, began drinking about 11 a.m. Wednesday and had two wine coolers and three or four bourbon drinks — and possibly more drinks — before taking a nap about 1 or 2 p.m., a probable cause affidavit said.

Her son, 2-year-old Jaxon Stults, was found “very hot and stiff” on the rear floorboard of her car about 6:30 p.m., and the boy was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, the affidavit said.

Wihebrink is being held without bond on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent. Court records don’t list her lawyer.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An autopsy was planned Thursday. Delaware County deputy coroner Zach Crouch told The Star Press the death likely was heat-related.

The National Weather Service said high temperatures topped 90 Wednesday in the Daleville area about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech