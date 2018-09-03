Listen Live Sports

3 killed in house fire in West Virginia

September 3, 2018 4:48 pm
 
WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in a house fire in West Virginia.

Weirton Fire Chief Jerry Shumate tells news outlets the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived early Sunday.

Shumate says the victims appeared to die due to heat or smoke-related injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Weirton is in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

