Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Pair guns down 3 men inside White Castle in Detroit

September 9, 2018 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say three young men were shot to death in a White Castle on Detroit’s west side.

Officer Vanessa Burt says two men entered the restaurant at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday and shot the three victims, who were ages 25, 24 and 20. Investigators have no information on the assailants.

The restaurant’s windows had bullet holes and handguns were recovered at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known if the victims were customers or workers at the restaurant.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The restaurant is normally open 24 hours but was closed later Sunday. Signs said it would reopen Monday morning.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech