Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 dead, 3 hurt in wrong-way driver crash on Indiana highway

September 1, 2018 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say four people, including a child, have died in a wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 90.

Police say the crash early Saturday in Gary killed the driver of a Toyota SUV that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway with no headlights on. She was identified as 25-year-old Tiara Davis of Calumet City, Illinois.

Police say the crash also killed three people in a Jeep: 45-year-old driver Octavio Chavez-Renovato of Chicago, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their son, 14-year-old Luis.

All four died at the scene.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police say three daughters of the couple, 10-year-old Emily, 11-year-old Damaris and 7-month-old Florali, sustained serious to critical injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Chicago.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech