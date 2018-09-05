Listen Live Sports

5 pounds of marijuana found among thrift store donations

September 4, 2018 4:23 am
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say employees at a Florida thrift store found 5 pounds of marijuana while sorting clothing donations.

WTVT-TV reports the Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote.

A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday. It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police.

It’s unclear if the donation of the roughly 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana was intentional.

Information from: WTVT-TV, http://www.wtvt.com/

