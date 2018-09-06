6 arrested while protesting police shooting in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they’ve arrested six protesters following a police shooting this week that left a man in critical condition.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report Wednesday night of protesters lying in the roadway blocking traffic. News outlets report the protest occurred in the same location where 25-year-old Martavious Banks was shot by a Memphis officer Monday night.

The statement said officers ordered protesters to clear the road multiple times and arrested those who refused to move.

The shooting has sparked multiple angry protests from activists and relatives of Banks. Police have said Banks was shot during a confrontation with officers, who didn’t have their body or in-car cameras activated.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings has said he isn’t confident that policy was followed.

