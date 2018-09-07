Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

7 riders rescued from stuck Ferris wheel at New Jersey fair

September 23, 2018 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say seven riders were rescued from a stuck Ferris wheel at a New Jersey county fair.

Gloucester Township police say they were called to assist the fire department after the malfunction was reported Saturday at the Camden County Fair.

Police say the occupied seats were at various heights, with one at the top “approximately 40 feet (12 meters) off the ground.” The Blackwood Fire Company told NJ.com that about six of the riders were children.

Fire crews used a tower ladder to rescue them. Police said all remained calm and were in good spirits. No injuries were reported.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officials say the ride had been inspected earlier in the day. The owner is now making repair arrangements.

Police earlier tweeted out that the riders “will have a great story to tell later.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech