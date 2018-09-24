Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Agency says two-headed snake may go to educational facility

September 24, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A wildlife and conservation research hospital says a two-headed snake recently found near the nation’s capital may be sent to an educational facility.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says the two-headed Eastern Copperhead was found in a northern Virginia neighborhood last week. It says a state herpetologist brought the snake to the hospital Thursday for an examination.

A hospital release says the two heads were found to have two tracheas and two esophagi, but share one heart and set of lungs. The Charlotte Observer reports state biologists believe both heads are capable of biting and distributing venom.

State herpetologist J.D. Kleopfer says in a Facebook post that two-headed snakes are extremely rare because “they just don’t live that long.” He says he hopes to donate the snake to a zoo.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech