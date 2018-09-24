Listen Live Sports

Alaska man charged with murder in 10-year-old girl’s slaying

September 24, 2018 7:50 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man has been charged with killing a 10-year-old girl who went missing for more than a week before her body was found near a remote Native village.

State prosecutors charged Peter Wilson of Kotzebue with first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual abuse of a minor and tampering with evidence Monday in Ashley Johnson-Barr’s death.

Prosecutors say an autopsy revealed signs of trauma, including strangulation and sexual abuse.

The 41-year-old Wilson has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of making false statements as FBI agents and others searched for Ashley in Kotzebue, a remote Inupiat town on Alaska’s northwestern coast.

The girl disappeared Sept. 6. Her remains were found eight days later just outside the community.

A federal grand jury indictment says Wilson took a cellphone from Ashley and lied when he said he had found it.

