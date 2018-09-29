Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Alaska woman accused of killing daughters disrupts hearing

September 29, 2018 4:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A hearing for an Alaska woman accused of killing her two infant daughters was disrupted when she protested her public defender’s request that her trial be delayed.

Stephany Bilecki, of Fairbanks, called out from her seat Thursday, telling the judge she doesn’t want her trial held in December, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

Bilecki’s public defender, Justin Racette, asked Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy on Thursday to reschedule Bilecki’s omnibus hearing for Dec. 13 to allow him time to get up to speed on the case.

Omnibus hearings are held so the judge can determine whether any motions will be filed, whether both sides have access to important evidence and whether the trial is likely to start on the scheduled date.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“I just received a pretty large volume of evidence on a hard drive just this last week. I’ve only begun to scratch the surface in going through it,” Racette said.

McConahy, noting the “nature of the case and the representation of the volume of discovery,” granted Racette’s request and rescheduled the trial for the week of Dec. 31.

At that point Bilecki loudly voiced her objection.

McConahy told Bilecki they could “address any speedy trial issues” at her Oct. 5 calendar call.

Bilecki was indicted Aug. 30 on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of her 4-month-old and the 2017 death of her 13-month-old. She has pleaded not guilty.

___

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry